BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp gave her first 'State of the University' address Wednesday.

Tromp, Boise State's first female president, was previously the campus provost and vice chancellor at the University of California at Santa Cruz. She is also a first-generation college graduate from Wyoming.

The university named Tromp the new president in April.

You can watch on the KTVB YouTube channel:

RELATED (WATCH BELOW): 'I love the kindness in the community': Boise State’s new president lays out her vision for the future

RELATED: Boise State football completes fall camp with annual Table Rock hike. This year, Dr. Tromp and fans went too

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app