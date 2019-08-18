BOISE, Idaho — It's a tradition unlike any other.

No, it's not the Masters.

The Boise State football team gathered Sunday morning to mark the end of fall camp, a pilgrimage that's been a Bronco tradition for years.

But this year, the team invited fans and the university's new president, Dr. Marlene Tromp, to make the 3.6-mile trek to one of the most iconic Boise landmarks with them.

Table Rock sits 2,000 feet above the city, offering breathtaking views of the City of Trees.

The Broncos open the 2019 season at Florida State in Jacksonville on August 30.

