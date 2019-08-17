BOISE, Idaho — With four-year starting quarterback Brett Rypien now playing for the Denver Broncos, Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin says he's close to announcing his successor.

During a press conference Friday night, Harsin said he'll narrow the competition down to three quarterbacks this week, and name a starter with the next week.

Currently, Jaylon Henderson, Chase Cord, Hank Bachmeier, Riley Smith, and Kaiden Bennett have all been competing for the number one spot.

