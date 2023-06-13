Boise Police detectives seek witnesses to June 2 second-degree murder

BPD detectives are asking for help from the public - police are seeking a dark sedan that they believe witnessed a second-degree murder that occurred on June 2.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for witnesses to a murder where a man intentionally hit two people with his vehicle, ultimately killing one. The incident occurred on June 2 on West Poplar Drive and North Cole Road.

While the primary murder suspect in custody, Boise Police detectives are still seeking the driver or passengers of a dark-colored sedan that was seen traveling directly behind the suspect's vehicle when the victims were struck.

Investigators said the sedan was traveling west on Poplar Drive towards Cole Road at the time of the incident and believe the occupants may have witnessed the incident.

The primary suspect was arrested shortly after the crime on Friday, June 2. Marion Nikichimus, 23-year-old from Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail after he intentionally hit two people with his vehicle, killing a woman, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police said Nikichimus was involved in an altercation on West Poplar Drive Friday, east of Cole Road. Nikichimus reportedly used his vehicle to hit the woman and a man, who was treated at the scene.

Upon arrival around 9:15 p.m. on June 2, police officers located the woman who was hit and attempted life-saving efforts before Ada County Paramedics arrived. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Elizabeth Sorg of Boise by the Ada County Coroner's Office, died at a local hospital shortly after arriving.

Boise Police located Nikichimus and his vehicle a short distance from the scene of the crime. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about Nikichimus or the incident is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or by leaving a tip on your mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

