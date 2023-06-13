City leaders dedicate new accessible playground at Pine Grove Park in Boise

Tuesday's dedication of the Pine Grove Park on West Shoup Drive gives the City of Boise 16 playgrounds accessible for children of all abilities.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise now offers 16 park playgrounds with accessible equipment and bonded rubber surfacing following Tuesday's dedication of the Pine Grove Park, located on West Shoup Drive.

Pine Grove Park includes features for children of all abilities, such as an inclusive swing set, garden sensory walls, a momentum corridor and flux capacitor. The West Boise park was designed for use by all children between the ages of 2 and 12.

The inclusive swing set features a secure seat, and an attachable harness for additional safety when swinging. Miracle Recreation's momentum corridor creates "a unique rolling experience." According to Boise Parks and Recreation, kids can enjoy a tactile event with gentle bumps as they pull themselves across a roller table with overhead bars.

Children will also enjoy the park's flux capacitor – a piece of equipment with blue, brown and gray climbing orbs for a fun, full-body workout.

“I’m proud the City of Boise now offers 16 park playgrounds with accessible equipment and bonded rubber surfacing so people who use mobility devices and who have other sensory needs can learn and play together," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

The City of Boise and McLean also have a goal of a 10-minute walk to a park for each resident. More than 1,250 people and almost 500 households are now within 10 minutes of a playground with the addition of the Pine Grove Park.

The city purchased the park in the mid-90's, then greened it in 2018. Following the completion of construction last month, Pine Grove Park now features the accessible playground, a fenced dog park, basketball court, open play area, two shelters and restrooms.

“Installing accessible equipment and bonded rubber surfacing at Pine Grove and other park playgrounds within our system has been a game changer for safe and inclusive play,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “I’m proud of our park designers for continuing to seek out new and innovate equipment that’s fun for all our park visitors, no matter their age or ability level.”

Pine Grove Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Residents can find more information on accessible recreation in the City of Boise by clicking here.

