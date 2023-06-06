Coroner identifies Boise woman hit, killed by vehicle

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Tuesday identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a car Friday as 37-year-old Elizabeth Sorg of Boise.
According to the Boise Police Department, Sorg was one of two people 23-year-old Marion Nikichimus "intentionally" hit with his vehicle following an altercation on West Poplar Street Friday, east of Cole Road. Another man Nikichimus reportedly hit was treated on scene.
Upon arrival around 9:15 p.m. Friday, police officers located Sorg and attempted life-saving efforts before Ada County Paramedics arrived. Ada County Coroner Richard D. Riffle reported Sorg died at a local hospital at 9:42 p.m. Friday.
The coroner lists Sorg's cause of death as blunt force injuries, with her manner of death determined to be homicide.
Nikichimus and his vehicle were located by Boise Police a short distance from the scene Friday night. He was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery.
Friday's incident is under investigation by the Boise Police Department.
