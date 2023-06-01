Mooovin' and Groovin': Meridian Dairy Days 2023 event guide

Meridian Dairy Days and Stock Show returns to the heart of Meridian for its 94th year - featuring the annual parade, pageant, golf tournament and livestock show.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Sponsored by Meridian Dairy Days.

The Gem State is home to 626,337 milk cows, making it third in the nation for dairy production. According to the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho has created 33,000 jobs and $10.7 billion in sales with the states 402 operating dairy farms.

As incredi-bull as those statistics are, the number of dairy farms has actually decreased significantly in recent years. In 2020, the number of total operating dairy farms was 437 - that's a decrease of 8.3 percent in roughly two years.

With the loss of farmland and fewer dairy farms in the Treasure Valley, the Meridian Dairy Days and Stock Show hosts an annual festival to support young people who want to pursue an education in agriculture and dairy-related fields.

Meridian Dairy Days celebrates its 94th anniversary in the heart of Meridian from Wednesday, June 21 to Saturday, June 24 at Storey Park.

Thousands of Idahoans are expected to attend the downtown Meridian event to participate in all the frothy festivities for four days of family-friendly fun - as the Dairy Days honors the history of Meridian as the center of dairy production in Idaho.

Highlights of the iconic Dairy Days will include the Rainier Carnival, Keith Bird Golf Tournament, Race at the Meridian Speedway, Dairy Days Parade, Live Shows and a whole lot more.

Buy an unlimited ride wristband here for $30, wristbands purchased onsite at the event are $40.

The theme for 2023 Dairy Days is “Mooovin’ and Groovin” - which will be displayed throughout the event by vendors and parade participants. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce will also hold a Cow Contest, featuring local businesses themed and decorated “Cows” - of which the chamber will award a winner chosen by the public on Friday at the Chamber of Commerce Cow Corral.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 21:

Meridian Dairy Days 2023 will start with the Meridian Dairy Princess Pageant on Wednesday, followed by dozens of events through Saturday.

7 p.m. Meridian Dairy Days Princess Pageant

THURSDAY JUNE 22:

Thursday June 22nd the events kick off the Rainier Carnival in Story Park with food vendors, local music on the main stage hosted by CBH Homes, and Old MacDonalds Farm presented by Lactalis. The second Ice Cream Social presented by D&B Supply free to the public will be Thursday at 5:00pm and back this year is the 4H Pancake Feed presented by D&B Supply Friday morning.

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Old MacDonald Farm - Merchant Building

Old MacDonald Farm - Merchant Building 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. Music in Storey Park - Idaho Square Dance Today

Music in Storey Park - Idaho Square Dance Today 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 2nd Annual Ice Cream Social-Storey Park

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social-Storey Park 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. My 102.7 Station Live Remote

My 102.7 Station Live Remote 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Local Food and General Vendors Open

Local Food and General Vendors Open 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Rainier Carnival Opens - Speedway Parking

Rainier Carnival Opens - Speedway Parking 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Music in Storey Park - Soul Patch

FRIDAY JUNE 23:

Friday the carnival, music, and vendors continue, and the Stock Shows kick off with Dairy Goat & Cattle at the speedway while at Lakeview golf course the 3rd Annual Keith Bird Golf Tournament takes place. Friday afternoon and evening the fun follows to the Meridian Parks Corn Hole and Volleyball Tournaments, more live local music and vendors and the Race at Meridian Speedway Friday night.

7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Dairy Days Breakfast/Pancake Feed

Dairy Days Breakfast/Pancake Feed 8 a.m. 3rd Annual Keith Bird Memorial Golf Tournament – Lakeview Golf Club

3rd Annual Keith Bird Memorial Golf Tournament – Lakeview Golf Club 9 a.m. Dairy Cattle Show – Speedway Infield

Dairy Cattle Show – Speedway Infield 9 a.m. Dairy Goat Show – Speedway Infield

Dairy Goat Show – Speedway Infield 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Old McDonalds Farm – Merchant Building

Old McDonalds Farm – Merchant Building Noon - 10 p.m. Local Food Vendors in Storey Park open

Local Food Vendors in Storey Park open 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Music in Storey Park – Red Light Challenge

Music in Storey Park – Red Light Challenge 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Vendors in Storey Park open

Vendors in Storey Park open 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Rainier Carnival Opens - Speedway Parking

Rainier Carnival Opens - Speedway Parking 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wild 101.1 Station Live Remote

Wild 101.1 Station Live Remote 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Music in Storey Park – Almost Famous

Music in Storey Park – Almost Famous 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Racing at Meridian Speedway

SATURDAY JUNE 24:

Bring back the family on Saturday for all the Story Park activities then stick around for one of Idaho’s best and biggest Parades hosted by Peterson Chevrolet and broadcasted live with KTVB Channel 7 News, followed live music with Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters hosted by Ada County Farm Bureau and CBH Homes.

10 a.m. Old MacDonald Farm - Merchant Building

Old MacDonald Farm - Merchant Building 10 a.m. - noon Music in the Park - Meridian Music and Arts



Music in the Park - Meridian Music and Arts 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Local Food and General Vendors in Storey Park

Local Food and General Vendors in Storey Park Noon - 11 p.m. Rainier Carnival opens

Rainier Carnival opens 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Music in the Park - Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo Idaho

Music in the Park - Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo Idaho 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Music in the Park – The Headliners

Music in the Park – The Headliners 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The Bull 101.9 Station Live Remote

The Bull 101.9 Station Live Remote 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Music in the Park – Half Fast Hillbillies

Music in the Park – Half Fast Hillbillies 6 p.m. Meridian Dairy Days Parade - Televised on KTVB

Meridian Dairy Days Parade - Televised on KTVB 8 p.m. - Dusk Music in the Park – Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters

Dairy Days activities and sponsorships raise funds for scholarships awarded to West Ada District 4 H students and FFA student members of the Treasure Valley area. Donations from the community and local support sponsors directly benefit and fund local scholarships.

Watch more Local News: