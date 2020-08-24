Pedestrian dies after being struck while crossing Boise street

Police are investing the crash which happened at Fairview Avenue and Raymond Street Sunday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Fairview Avenue and Raymond Street.

Investigators say a 38-year-old Boise man was struck while crossing the road.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office once his family has been notified.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 72-year-old man remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.