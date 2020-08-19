23-year-old dies in Caldwell crash

Police say the driver's car crossed over the centerline, hitting an oncoming Jeep.

CALDWELL, Idaho — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a wreck on Idaho 55 in Caldwell Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. near Lake Avenue.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Jesus Gutierrez of Caldwell was headed north in a Hyundai Genesis when his car crossed over the centerline. The Hyundai hit an oncoming Jeep Compass driven by 43-year-old Marci Morrison of Nampa.

Gutierrez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from his injuries at the scene. Morrison had been wearing a seatbelt and survived the collision. She was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment; her current condition is unknown.

Idaho 55 was blocked for more than two hours after the wreck. The collision remains under investigation.