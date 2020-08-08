Cascade woman dies in Highway 55 crash after she sideswiped a truck, police say

ISP Troopers responded to the crash at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at milepost 121, just north of Cascade, according to officials.

CASCADE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal three-vehicle crash that killed a 48-year-old Cascade woman. Officials said the crash happened on Highway 55 on Friday evening.

Police said the crash happened when Jenica Francesconi of Cascade was driving southbound on Highway 55 in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup and her vehicle drifted over the center lane.

The Silverado then sideswiped a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a boat trailer. Christopher Owings, 39, of Meridian, was driving the Sierra, officials said. The Sierra then crashed into a 2007 Honda Element, which was driven by Thomas Stear, 40, of Boise.

Stear and one of his passengers were transported to Cascade Medical Center, and two other passengers in the Honda weren't injured, according to police. Owings and two of their passengers were not injured.