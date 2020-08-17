Boise man arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into bicyclist, fleeing the scene

Police say the victim of the hit and run crash is facing life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police arrested a 31-year-old man over the weekend after the man was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash that left a bicyclist hospitalized.

Officials say at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night police responded to a report of a hit and run crash off of Rose Hill and Ruby Street in Boise.

Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics arrived at the scene and began treating the crash victim with Boise PD, according to police. The male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Officers soon found a truck nearby that evidence suggested was involved in the hit and run, officials said on Monday. They soon identified the man as 31-year-old Jeremiah Lally of Boise.

Lally was charged with felony aggravated DUI and was booked into the Ada County Jail on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Boise Police.

Watch more crime news: