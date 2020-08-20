Driver cited for DUI after crashing truck into Boise home

The homeowner, who was not injured, said the impact of the truck hitting the house sounded like an explosion.

BOISE, Idaho — A driver was cited for DUI Wednesday afternoon after veering off a Northwest Boise road and slamming into a house.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. off of Hill Road near Bogart Lane.

According to Boise police, the driver drifted off the side of the road and lost control of the pickup truck before hitting the home.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The homeowner, who was shaken up afterward, told KTVB that the impact sounded like an explosion.

Photos from the scene show a pickup almost completely buried in the wall of the house. There is no word on the extent of damage done to the home.