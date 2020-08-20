x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Crime

Driver cited for DUI after crashing truck into Boise home

The homeowner, who was not injured, said the impact of the truck hitting the house sounded like an explosion.
Credit: Brian Johns
A driver was cited for DUI after crashing a pickup truck into a Northwest Boise home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — A driver was cited for DUI Wednesday afternoon after veering off a Northwest Boise road and slamming into a house.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. off of Hill Road near Bogart Lane.

According to Boise police, the driver drifted off the side of the road and lost control of the pickup truck before hitting the home.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The homeowner, who was shaken up afterward, told KTVB that the impact sounded like an explosion.

Photos from the scene show a pickup almost completely buried in the wall of the house. There is no word on the extent of damage done to the home.

Credit: Terry Anne Waters
A driver crashed a pickup truck into a Northwest Boise home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The driver was not publicly identtifed by police. polc.

Related Articles