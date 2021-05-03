Boise Music Week goes virtual for 2021

This year will be the first time since the musical event was founded in 1919 that Boise Music Week will be virtual.

BOISE, Idaho — After more than 100 years since it was founded, Boise Music Week announced that the annual tradition will carry on this May.

The musical event started on May 2 and will continue through May 15. This year will be the first time ever that it will be done virtually.

Boise Music Week 2021 will feature Del Parkinson, Opera Idaho Children's Choir, Marcellus Brown and the Treasure Valley Concert Band and concerts from the Cathedral of the Rockies.

For a detailed list of performances, click or tap here.

The president of the event, Shannon Smurthwaite, said in a statement that they would appreciate all donations.

"We have two simple ways to give, either online or the good old-fashioned way of mailing donations to our Post Office box," she wrote.