'I think we're all ready for a party:' Treefort organizers, artists hail return of Boise festival

Treefort Music Festival will announce the September lineup of 369 acts Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — During a typical spring, hundreds of bands and about 25,000 people flood the streets of downtown Boise for Treefort Music Festival.

Organizers announced Treefort is making a comeback Sept. 22, 2021, followed by another festival next spring.

“I think we’re all ready for a party at this point,” said Treefort co-founder Megan Stoll. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had any live music or a gathering with strangers, with friends, with family.”

The 369-band lineup will be released Thursday morning.

“It’s going to look very similar from the lineup before… but there are a few different additions or subtractions to it,” Stoll said.

Blood Sun Stories is one of those 369 bands.

“We’re pretty emotional, hard rock, psych, fuzz, high desert psychedelia, I guess you could say,” lead vocalist Amber Pollard said. She added that Blood Sun Stories has performed in every single Treefort since the festival launched.

“It feels like this is the light at the end of the tunnel that Treefort gets to happen and we all get to have some semblance of togetherness again,” Pollard said.

With 25,000 people expected to purchase tickets, Stoll says they have a plans in place regarding health and safety.

Organizers expect city guidelines to change leading up to the event.

“As we get to know more about the status of things, I think that’s when we’ll really develop more of a plan laid out for the public,” Stoll said.

After Treefort 9 this fall, Treefort 10 is coming in Spring 2022 - a quick turnaround for the event.

“It’s going to be kind of crazy, we’re planning two festivals within six months before the first one even happens,” Stoll added. “So it’s going to be a little nuts around here.”

Treefort Music Fest tickets will be available for purchase Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

