Boise Music Week celebrates a century old tradition with free musical events

2021 performances will be virtual with one live performance at JUMP

BOISE, Idaho — Join Boise Music Week as they celebrate over 100 years of bringing free musical events to the Treasure Valley. This year Boise Music Week will be virtual and will take place May 2 through May 15.

All That’s Jazz!

You can experience All That’s Jazz! from the comfort of your home via a virtual stage performance recorded "live" at The Sapphire Club in Boise. The performance will feature Synergy Jazz and 12th Avenue Jazz with songs from The Great American Songbook. Available at boisemusicweek.org May 2-15, 2021.

Community Worship Service

The Community Worship Service will feature uplifting recorded performance by Dr. Del Parkinson, Cloverdale Church of God Worship Team, The Campanile Bell Choir and a piano and violin duet by Kelsey Webb and Katie Clark. Available at boisemusicweek.org May 2-15, 2021.

Boise Music Week Children's Virtual Music Workshops

Boise Music Week’s Children’s Music Workshops is a great way of helping to introduce another generation to the joy of music. This series of virtual music adventures for families and their young musicians will include instrument-making, singing, and classical music exploration. Available at boisemusicweek.org May 2-15, 2021.

Virtual Organ Recital Concerts

Virtual organ recital concerts will include performances by Laura Toland (at St. Michael’s), Tom Harris, Robert Schmidt (each at Cathedral of the Rockies), and Douglas Keilitz (performing at the Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, home of William Shakespeare). Available at boisemusicweek.org May 2-15, 2021.

Variety Show “Boise’s Finest”

Boise’s Finest, a variety show like no other, will include a wide array of Boise's finest talent with something for every taste in music - all in one virtual show! Performers include Svetlana Maddox on piano, Boise Guitar Quartet, Soloists from the 2022 BMW production of Into the Woods, IPA Barbershop Quartet, Treasure Valley Concert Band, and more. Available at boisemusicweek.org May 2-15, 2021.

Exceptional Young Musician Showcase – Boise Music Week’s only LIVE event of the year

This live in-person event, will take place in Downtown Boise at JUMP’s Amphitheater on Thursday, May 6 from 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM and is part of Downtown Boise's First Thursday. The Showcase will feature over 40 local youth ages 8 to 18 and will include instrumentalists, pianists, vocalists, and choirs.

How to Watch/View Performances

All performances can be viewed from Boise Music Week’s website from May 2 through May 15.

