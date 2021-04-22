Treefort Music Fest releases full lineup

The five-day music celebration will begin Sept. 22, 2021 after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Festival on Thursday announced the full lineup of 369 bands that will play in and around downtown Boise this fall.

The five-day music celebration will begin Sept. 22, 2021 after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists include Calexico - described as "panoramic frontier music that effortlessly crosses borders, cultures and genres" - Wild Pink - "a glistening variety of pastoral indie-rock" - Blossom - "an eclectic R&B jazz-singer who today feels right at home on stage" - and Mains and Monitors - described as "a powerpop quartet" out of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Discovery passes, a wristband that gets the wearer into unlimited shows, events and forts during the festival's run, is on sale for $250, while the zipline pass - which allows attendees to skip lines into venues - runs $420. An under-21 wristband sells for $150, while children 12 and under get in for free.

Tickets are available now on Treefort's website here.

In addition to music, the festival also showcases a dozen "forts," including Storyfort, Foodfort and Comedyfort.

Organizers have said they expect about 25,000 attendees this year, and are finalizing plans regarding health and safety, which will be released at a later date.

For more information on Treefort, and to see the complete lineup, click here.

Watch more 'Local News'