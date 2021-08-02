Investigators say Boise house fire was intentionally set

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain the damage to one bedroom.

BOISE, Idaho — Emergency responders were called to a house fire on the 600 block of S. Roosevelt Street Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the back of the house when crew arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain the damage to one bedroom.

Fire officials say everyone managed to get out of the house and is safe.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck and two medical units responded to the call for help.

Boise Police officers determined that the fire was intentionally set and believe the adult responsible was in crisis. There are no other suspects.