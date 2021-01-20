Coroner identifies pair killed in Boise Bench house fire

Fire officials say the house erupted into flames after medical oxygen inside the house was ignited by smoking materials.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the names of two people who died after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Michael D. Jones and 60-year-old Laura Lindsay of Boise.

The fire broke out at 3:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Lemhi Street, just off of Vista Avenue. By the time crews arrived, the inside of the house was filled with flames.

Officials say debris inside the house hastened the fire's spread, and that several small oxygen tanks exploded from the heat before firefighters could get the blaze under control.

Jones died at the scene, according to Boise Fire. Lindsay was able to escape the burning house and was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where she too died on Sunday.

The couple's causes of death remain pending, according to the coroner.

A dog and cat in the house also perished in the fire. Two firefighters were hurt attempting to extinguish the flames, but those injuries were minor, according to fire officials.

Boise Fire determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, saying it was started when smoking materials ignited medical oxygen inside the house. Officials say there were no working fire alarms in the home.

Idaho River Sports wrote in a Facebook post that the pair were "two of our best known and beloved club members," sharing photos of the couple smiling in rafts, kayaks and other watercraft.

"We send our condolences to the family and daughter Carissa," the group posted.

