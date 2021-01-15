4 hurt in Boise Bench house fire

Boise Fire says there was "heavy fire" on the inside of the home when crews arrived.

BOISE, Idaho — Two residents and two firefighters were injured in an early-morning fire on the Boise Bench Friday.

The house fire was reported at 3:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Lemhi Street, just off of Vista Avenue.

Boise Fire says there was "heavy fire" on the inside of the home when crews arrived. Two people who lived at the house were taken to a local hospital. Those residents have not been identified, and their current conditions are unknown.

Two firefighters were also hurt while working to put out the flames, but their injuries are minor, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews are still at the scene working to determine what happened.

