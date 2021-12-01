Woman dead in overnight Boise house fire

Flames were already severe when firefighters arrived, officials say, and it took 15 to 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman died after a home in Boise caught fire early Tuesday morning, sending firefighters rushing to the scene.

Crews responded to a home in the 6700 block of Northview Street just before 1:30 a.m. Flames were already severe when firefighters arrived, and it took 15 to 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home's occupant died at the scene, and one firefighter was treated for a minor injury, said Boise Fire Battalion Chief Terry Theriot.

"We had some extensive damage to some buildings on the backside of this residence and also we had an exposure problem with the advanced fire conditions," he said. "Crews did an incredible job with getting that fire contained to the structure itself that originally started on fire, and no extension to the side houses on either side."

The woman who died has not yet been publicly identified, and Theriot said it is unclear how the fire began. Investigators with Boise Fire and Boise Police are working on scene now, although Theriot said it will take them some time to sift through all the debris and make a determination about what happened.

"Crews worked very aggressively to get this fire out. This time of night, the fire kind of has a little bit of a head start, because it was reported late," he said. "That's always a challenge right off the bat, but again, Boise Fire has some outstanding people with some great training and they did exactly what they were supposed to do - put the fire out and try to save victims."

Check back for updates.

Watch more 'Local News'