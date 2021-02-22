Boise city council member to propose amendments to city's animal cruelty codes

Boise City Council Member TJ Thomson began working on these changes in 2019 and is ready to move forward with the process two years later.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council Member TJ Thomson is set to present proposed changes to the city's animal code sections. The changes will be presented during a strategic planning session on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Thomson began working on these changes in 2019 and is ready to move forward with the process two years later.

"After over two years of work, I am introducing a comprehensive, common-sense, and compassionate animal code that I believe will represent the 'gold standard' for our furry friends," Thomson said. "My proposals will strengthen our ability as a city to respond to animal cruelty to companion animals, to include animal hoarding, animal abuse, dogs left in hot cars, the sale of puppy mill animals, and parvo puppies sold from cardboard boxes. It also includes a process to humanely control our feral cat population and ends the use of exotic animals in the circus, a practice that is well documented as a form of animal abuse to elephants, bears, and large cats."

The changes will be placed into one of two main categories: general animal enforcement and animal cruelty. The goal is to continue making the City of Trees a pet-friendly community.

Under the general animal enforcement category, the role and processes for the animal enforcement agency will be amended and city codes pertaining to dog licensing and care will be updated.

Additionally, the general animal enforcement will:

Create new definitions

Update non-commercial kennel licensing section in terms of number of animals and licensing process

Change the term 'vicious dog' to 'dangerous and potentially dangerous dogs'

Rewrite the approach and process for impounding, registering, confining, controlling, and disposing of such dogs

Update the area of animal nuisance to better address issues such as barking dogs to clarify standards and simplify the process for violations.

Under the animal cruelty category, the proposed changes will:

Create a definition for 'animal hoarding'

Amend the 'cruelty to animals' provision to better define various types of animal cruelty and to assist with better enforcement.

Strengthen and revise animal cruelty violations

Expand the list of prohibited animals

Prohibit exotic animals from being displayed or used in a circus or animal act show

Address feral cats and 'cats-at-large' to humanely control the feral cat population in Boise

Create a new section to prohibit the sale of non-shelter dogs and cats at retail pet stores as well as the transfer of such animals on public property

The animal cruelty category will also include a section that prohibits leaving animals unattended in cars under dangerous weather conditions, such as extreme heat. Under this section, a 'good samaritan' provision that grants immunity from penalties, damages, and civil liability will be added to protect those 'who rescue animals from life-threatening conditions.'

The planning session will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can watch the session on the City of Boise YouTube channel.

