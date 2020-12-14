Boise included in PETA Top 10 'Vegan-Friendly Cities' list

Boise's array of vegan-friendly restaurants earned the No. 5 spot on PETA's list of the top ten vegan-friendly small cities.

BOISE, Idaho — Vegans in the Treasure Valley know of the array of vegan-friendly restaurants, pubs and bars in Boise. It's that variety that landed Boise the No. 5 spot on PETA's list of Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Small Cities in the U.S.

According to research from GlobalData, the number of vegan Americans has increased by 600% in just three years.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was sent an award from PETA in recognition of the award.

PETA has named the most vegan-friendly big cities in the country for many years. As people are moving to smaller cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization decided to set its sites on small cities.

"The small cities on PETA's list are big hot spots for the delicious animal-friendly cuisine that today's diners demand," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Whether you're looking for a vegan food tour, a cruelty-free tattoo, or a hearty Southern-fried "chicken" sandwich, Boise's got it."

Three vegan-friendly establishments received mention in the announcement: Oh Vegan Soul, Mai Thai Modern Asian Cuisine and BBQ4Life. Boise's local vegan support group for healthy vegan eating, vegan dining tour and vegan tattoo parlor were also mentioned.

PETA's list of small vegan-friendly cities also included Asheville, North Carolina, followed by Dayton, Ohio; Frederick, Maryland; Tacoma, Washington; San Marcos, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Bend, Oregon; and Bisbee, Arizona.

