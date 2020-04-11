Kitten found in Boise with a crossbow bolt shot through their eye, lodged in skull

The Idaho Humane Society said the arrow went through the cat's eye, and an x-ray showed that it somehow did not hit their brain.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that may lead to animal cruelty convictions for whoever shot a kitten in the face with a crossbow arrow two weeks ago.

According to a Facebook post by the Idaho Humane Society, a Boise resident reported seeing a white and orange cat with what appeared to be a pencil sticking out of its eye on Monday, Oct. 26. Humane Officers responded to the call, reducing the cat and taking them to their Shelter Medical Center for treatment.

The object lodged in the cat's skull was identified as a crossbow arrow by a veterinarian while examining them. The arrow went through the cat's eye, and an x-ray showed that it somehow did not hit their brain.

The bolt was removed from the cat's skull while they were under anesthesia. According to the humane society, the cat was also treated with pain medications, antibiotics and IV fluids.

By the next morning, the cat was rubbing up to staff members, purring.

The cat had to undergo further surgery to remove the remains of the ruptured eye.

"He is a sweet boy who deserves a loving home. Animal cruelty is not something we take lightly," the Idaho Humane Society wrote. "We are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to a conviction for cruelty on whoever perpetrated this barbaric act."

The cat is between one and two years old and is mostly white with orange patches of fur.