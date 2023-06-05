Bogus Basin ends 80th historic, 'fairytale' season

Skiers and snowboarders enjoyed their final hours on the slopes Saturday, during the nonprofit ski area's first-ever May opening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — As the final layers of the winter snowfall trickle down the Bogus Basin summit, melting away the last of ski season, skiers and snowboarders spent their final hours on the slopes - and sent Bogus Basin's season out with a flurry.

Bogus Basin's 80th season ended on Saturday as they had an "aMAYzing" party to close out the season with their first-ever operational day during May.

This season was Bogus Basin's fifth snowiest winter ever - their deepest base depth was measured at 107" on April 2. That historic snow led to a historic season for the nonprofit ski area.

"It's about as cool as it gets to be at almost six months of winter," Austin Smith, director of innovation and marketing at Bogus Basin said. "We opened on November 19, and we're going to close on May 6, and offered 148 days for guests to come up and ride. It's a pretty incredible opportunity to allow the community that level of access to recreation right out their doorstep."

Those 148 days of skiing and snowboarding make this Bogus Basin's longest season ever.

"Our longest duration season and our most visited," Smith said. "So it's pretty much as [Bogus Basin General Manager] Brad likes to say - the fairytale season, and it happened on our 80th anniversary so we couldn't be more pleased."

Bogus Basin has compiled highlights from its historic 80th season here.

"This will be our most visited season, and it'll put us as the most popular mountain in Idaho. And puts us visitation-wise in about a top-30 position in the United States for most visited mountains," Smith said. "We're proud to have hit those milestones, and also provided an exquisite experience all season long.”

For anyone who's already looking forward to next season at Bogus Basin, the ski area is planning several lift infrastructure upgrades, and for increased snowmaking before their 81st season.

Watch more Local News: