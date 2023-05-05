Bogus Basin celebrating final day with limited operations amid snow runoff

Bogus Basin will celebrate the final day of its season on Saturday with an "aMAYzing 100" party." Lift and terrain operations will be limited due to snowmelt runoff.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is set to celebrate its final day of the 2022-2023 season on Saturday, the latest grand-finale date in history. On Friday, officials announced lift and terrain operations will be limited for the celebration due to recent snowmelt runoff.

Deer Point Express, the Coach Chairlift and the Carpets will be open on Saturday as Bogus Basin concludes its 80th-anniversary season from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Due to the late-season runoff, Morning Star Express, Pine Creek Express and Superior Express will not operate.

All pass holders are invited up to Bogus Basin on Saturday, and lift tickets will be sold at the window for $39. The event includes an "aMAYzing 100" party," to put a cap on the mountain's record-long season.

Back on April 1, Bogus Basin announced it was extending its winter season after receiving 119 inches of snow in March – more than it received in January (36 inches) and February (48 inches) combined.

“We look forward to ending the 2022-23 season on a high note, celebrating with the community and our season pass holders," Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake said on April 1. "We were the first mountain in southern Idaho to open, and now we anticipate being the last to close.”

