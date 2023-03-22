Bogus Basin night skiing and tubing ending for the season

Night operations on the hill are ending Saturday, March 25 at 10 p.m. The final day for tubing is Sunday, March 26.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Resort is winding down for the season, and that means that night skiing and tubing on the mountain is coming to an end.

"This season marked our 57th year of night operations. We are proud to have provided you with 106 nights and 742 hours to ride under the lights, and hope you've had a blast enjoying our newly lit trails," a press release stated.

