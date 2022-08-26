Altercation at the Western Idaho State Fair creates chaos

One person was reportedly stabbed during the fight and another person seems to have been accidentally shot by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho State Fair after a fight broke out Friday night.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), the altercation happened in the western parking lot around 9:45 p.m. Two people were injured in the fight and have been taken to a local hospital to be treated.

ACSO deputies are investigating a fight in the Western Idaho Fair parking lot earlier tonight that resulted in one person being stabbed and another person suffering what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies closed the parking lot and fair gates while the situation was being addressed. As of 11 p.m., ACSO said there does not appear to be an active public safety threat.

Deputies have located some of the people involved in the fight, but not all. However, in a tweet posted by ACSO, there does not seem to be an active public safety threat at this time.

There was a lot of confusion and concern from fairgoers as details emerged, but the situation has passed and attendees were able to go home.

Two of KTVB's producers were at the fair and among the crowd when the chaos broke out and were able to send back photos to the newsroom.

We know it was confusing and perhaps frightening for people at the fair tonight. Deputies acted quickly to figure out what was going on and keep people safe, which was why the parking lots and gates were closed — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 27, 2022

The parking lots are still very full and traffic is moving slowly. It’s likely going be slow for a while. We appreciate the patience people are showing and we’re working to get people out — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 27, 2022

