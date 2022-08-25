Former lawmaker convicted of rape in court Thursday to request a new trial

Follow for live updates as the judge hears arguments on whether Aaron von Ehlinger should receive a new trial.

BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, is in court Thursday afternoon to convince a judge that he should get a new trial or be acquitted.

His defense recently filed the motion claiming that the state was "leading" one of the testifying witnesses, sexual assault nurse Ann Wardle. It also claims von Ehlinger was denied his constitutional rights for a cross-examination of his accuser, Jane Doe, since she bolted from the stand mid-testimony in what seemed like a bout of terror. Von Ehlinger's lawyer, Jon Cox, is planning on subpoenaing a woman he claims can testify that Doe made "conflicting statements" about the incident.

Cox was offered an opportunity to request a mistrial the day Doe ran from the stand, but he declined. She was never subpoenaed to testify from the defense, either, so prosecutors allowed her to abstain from the rest of the trial.

Von Ehlinger was expected to be suspended or expelled from the House of Representatives in 2021 over his conduct with women, but resigned before the House took a vote. A year later, almost to the day, he was found guilty of rape by a 12-person jury.

