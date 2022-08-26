Man suspected of assault at Nampa hospital arrested after pursuit on I-84

Police shut down eastbound I-84 near Ten Mile briefly as they negotiated with the suspect during Friday morning's commute.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have arrested a man from Washington state suspected of threatening a woman Friday morning outside the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, then eluding police in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 84 in Meridian.

Officers at about 5:33 a.m. responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at Saint Alphonsus on East Flamingo Avenue. The caller reported that a man was blocking her car and was threatening her with a hatchet, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

When officers showed up, the suspect drove away and was pursued by Nampa Police officers on I-84 into Meridian. Officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique -- also known as a "PIT maneuver" -- to stop the car. However, police said, the suspect got out of the car, showed the hatchet, and refused to put down the hatchet when officers told him to do so. Officers with Meridian Police and Idaho State Police came to assist Nampa officers, who eventually persuaded the suspect to put the hatchet down. Police shut down eastbound I-84 near Ten Mile Road for most of the 7 a.m. hour before clearing the scene.

The suspect is identified as Michael Carlson, 39, from Spanaway, Washington. He has been booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers.

"The Nampa Police Department appreciates the help of the Meridian Police Department and the Idaho State Police for their assistance to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution," Nampa Police Dept. Community Engagement Coordinator Carmen Boeger wrote in a news release. "We would also like to thank those traveling on I-84 and Ten Mile during this incident for their patience. A reminder for drivers: please remember that when you encounter police activity to pay attention to your driving, move over, and help keep everyone safe."

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: