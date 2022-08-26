'If you were forced off the road... we need to hear from you.' Twin Falls chase witnesses wanted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office say they need to hear from anyone who saw a driver speeding in the wrong direction early Friday morning on Highway 30.
Deputies were pursuing the driver of a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata between 2:50 and 3:30 a.m. Friday. According to the sheriff's office, the driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 from Twin Falls to Buhl, and was driving at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting some eastbound vehicles.
"If you were forced off the road by this car, we need to hear from you," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
To report information about the incident, the sheriff's office asks people to call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.
