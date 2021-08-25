Ada County mayors give the OK to aerial spraying for mosquitoes

Ada County will be dropping an aerial application of bug spray in parts of North Meridian, Eagle, Star and Kuna.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District will be spraying Thursday night to kill mosquitos likely carrying West Nile virus over several cities in Ada County.



The spraying was originally scheduled for last Thursday, August 19, but was delayed due to some misinformation that went out on social media.

After two postponements, Ada County commissioners met with mayors of the cities that will be sprayed, and now say the spraying is back on.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m., Ada County mosquito abatement crews will be dropping an aerial application of bug spray in parts of North Meridian, Eagle, Star and Kuna.



We are told the insecticide is used in very small amounts and it kills mosquitoes on contact. It's also supposed to dissipate quickly from any surface it lands on.



It's formulated to not hurt any other animals or vegetation, or even bees, since they will all be in their hives by that time.



Mosquito abatement crews should be flying in a twin-engine aircraft until about midnight.



The goal is to kill the surging population of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in Ada County. The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and in some cases can cause severe symptoms.

The product Dibrom Concentrate will be applied to 38,400 acres from an altitude of 300 feet, and at a rate of 0.6 ounces per acre. It is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency and it is specifically developed and rigorously tested for use in heavily-populated areas.

The product is extremely effective at controlling mosquitoes, is not harmful to humans or pets, and dissipates quickly. Because the applications will take place in the evening, they will not harm beneficial pollinators. For those with home gardens, it is recommended to simply rinse produce as you normally would before consumption.

Click on this link to see a map of the sites scheduled for aerial spraying.

