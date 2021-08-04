Remove standing water in yards to keep mosquitoes away

Mosquito control officials are urging the public to remove rainwater from various containers on their property.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with four mosquito abatement districts in southwest Idaho are urging residents to be vigilant about emptying rainwater from any containers and receptacles on their property.

Recent rains have created the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which can transmit the West Nile virus. It does not take much water for them to breed in.

Mosquitoes can develop in old tires, plant water catch trays, child toys, wheelbarrows, buckets, clogged rain gutters, uncovered boats and other items. Warmer temperatures can decrease the amount of time required for mosquitoes to develop from water-dependent larvae to flying, biting, adult mosquitoes.

Residents who live in Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette counties are encouraged to take some time over the next several days to identify and eliminate any water-holding items on their property, and "drain the rain." They say that draining stand water is the easiest and most effective way of eliminating mosquitoes around your home and yard.

So far in 2021, mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been confirmed in each of the four Idaho counties.

"Now is the time to work together to eliminate potential mosquito development sites and lessen the impact mosquitoes have in our neighborhoods," said Jim Lunders, the director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

The public can protect themselves from the West Nile virus by following these three steps to avoid mosquito bites:

DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.

DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.

"We can all take steps to reduce mosquito habitat around our homes and adopt simple practices to minimize exposure to mosquito bites," said Jason Kinley, the director of Gem County Mosquito Abatement District.

District employees are finding and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making applications to control adult mosquitoes as needed. Mosquito control professionals are available to survey and treat any standing water and to answer any questions the public may have.

Animals and humans get infected when bitten by a female mosquito infected with the virus. Here are some suggestions to reduce the risk of getting the virus:

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires.

If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.

Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus,

Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

