West Nile Virus confirmed in two Magic Valley counties

The virus was found in tests of mosquitoes trapped in Gooding and Twin Falls counties.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — West Nile Virus is now confirmed in eight Idaho counties this summer.

South Central Public Health District on Wednesday announced recent testing from the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District found mosquitoes carrying West Nile in Gooding and Twin Falls counties.

The virus has previously been confirmed in mosquitoes in Ada, Bear Lake, Canyon, Elmore, Gem and Payette counties -- and also in humans in Ada and Canyon counties -- according to the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare, which maintains a website about the West Nile Virus in Idaho.

In most cases, West Nile virus causes minor symptoms in people, "but it can be incredibly painful for some," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiology manager.

The virus is typically transmitted by mosquitoes to other animals and people.

South Central Public Health District and the Twin Falls County abatement district are urging everyone to act now to avoid becoming infected by doing the following:

Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

Installing screens on all windows and doors.

Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.

Typical symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. People over 50 years old, with serious medical conditions, are at greater risk for serious illness from the virus. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.