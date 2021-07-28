West Nile virus detected at 3 sites in Ada County

Mosquito abatement officials say mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were found at three locations in Kuna.

BOISE, Idaho — The West Nile virus has been detected at three locations in Kuna.

The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed the presence of the virus in mosquitos in the county for the first time in 2021.

Samples of mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were collected near the following intersections in Kuna:

• West Ten Mile Creek Road and South Cole Road.

• East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road.

• East Corriente Lane and South Kuna-Meridian Road.

This makes four counties in southwest Idaho that have the presence of West Nile virus in 2021. The others are Gem, Payette and Canyon counties.

Ada County officials say they are now using truck-mounted treatments in the areas surrounding the detection sites to prevent human cases of the virus.

The abatement district says it will continue to monitor and treat populations to control mosquito populations and prevent the virus from being transmitted to humans and livestock.



Last year, Ada County's first positive West Nile virus test occurred on August 17. Between April and September 2021, 11 positive test pools were identified from 9 trap locations.

You can help prevent the spread of West Nile virus by following these tips:

• Drain or dump standing water weekly. For example, dump standing water from flowerpots, planter bases, birdbaths, toys, cans, rain gutters, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.

• Ensure that screen doors and windows are tight-fitting and in good condition.

• Avoid overwatering your lawn and landscape.

• Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn to prevent mosquito bites. Those are the times when the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active.

• Dress in long-sleeve shirts and long pants, preferably in light colors when recreating outdoors during dawn and dusk.

• Apply insect repellent following label instructions.





