Ada County Sheriff finalists discuss priorities, experience ahead of final decision

KTVB spoke with Matt Clifford about what his priorities would be as sheriff. Doug Traubel and Mike Chilton were not available for interviews.

BOISE, Idaho — The next Ada County Sheriff is set to be selected by the Ada County Republicans Central Committee next week. This comes after former Sheriff Steve Bartlett suddenly announced his retirement at the end of May.

An official reason for his resignation was not made public. However, Bartlett said in a note to employees he was resigning "to attend to a couple of personal items."

Filling the vacancy became the responsibility of the Ada County Republicans Central Committee. They are expected to select three people as nominees to be the next sheriff. Once the three names have been selected, the Ada County Commissioners will vote on their final choice.

The three candidates selected are Doug Traubel, Mike Chilton

Doug Traubel, an investigator at Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

an investigator at Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Matt Clifford, the current Eagle Police chief

the current Eagle Police chief Mike Chilton, an instructor with West Ada Law Enforcement

The final decision is expected Friday afternoon. Before then, KTVB extended an invitation to all three candidates to answer questions about the position and why they feel they are best suited for it.

Clifford, the current chief of the Eagle Police Department, is currently part of the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), as Eagle contracts with ACSO for law enforcement services. He has worked for the office in different capacities since 2000.

Clifford told KTVB his resume and experience make him the ideal candidate for the opening. He believes experience is key, but also said fresh eyes can be valuable to a department.

"I would never take the stance of 'keep things the way they are,' because we have to always be improving, especially in this business," Clifford said. "If you want to keep things the way they are, you're going to move backwards in time. People will run you over and you'll get lost in the dust."

Clifford said ACSO is an agency that runs efficiently and has a positive culture, which directly reflects how the agency serves the citizens of Ada County.

"All we need to do are make some tweaks and keep us on the right road to moving forward into the future, becoming better," Clifford said. "That's why the agency is the way it is; very well respected. These people work hard, they love their jobs, they love to serve citizens. So I'm going to be more of, 'Hey, we need to make some tweaks.'"

Law enforcement has been in the spotlight both locally and nationally over the past several years. Clifford acknowledged that officers, troopers and deputies alike have a responsibility to uphold a strong moral code.

"One thing we hear from our community is, we believe that the ethics and the way officers conduct themselves comes from the top down," he said. "What message would you have the community share in terms of assuring them that there are strong ethics within this department, and you're confident that deputies will do the right thing?"

Traubel declined an on-camera interview for now but issued the following statement on his bid for Ada County Sheriff:

I appreciate the patience of so many in the media. I've not responded to the majority of attempts to reach me, as this process demands my full attention. The Ada County GOP Central Committee provided three solid candidates. I am honored to be one of them. Of course, I believe I am the preferred candidate and the majority agreed. With one day remaining in this process, I choose to let it run its course. If I am selected, I will certainly be available soon after.

KTVB was unable to connect with Chilton, but he is expected to speak along with Clifford and Traubel on Wednesday when they meet to answer questions for the Ada County Commissioners.