Nominees for vacant Ada County Sheriff position named

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Republicans have put forth three names for consideration to be appointed to the vacant county sheriff position.

The Republican central committee announced the nominees Friday morning. The nominees for Ada County Sheriff are Doug Traubel, Mike Chilton, and Matt Clifford.

The Ada County Commissioners will ultimately select the next sheriff.

Former Sheriff Steve Bartlett resigned suddenly on Memorial Day, stepping down from his position just months after his reelection. An official reason for his resignation has not been made public, but Bartlett said in a note to employees that he was leaving office "to attend to a couple personal items."

Chief Deputy Scott Johnson is currently serving as acting sheriff.

County sheriff is a partisan position in Idaho. Bartlett ran and won on the Republican ticket, which is why the Ada County Republicans were tasked with gathering nominees for his replacement. The commissioners have not yet indicated when they will make their final selection.

"Thanks to the nearly 100 Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen who came out to participate in this important work and decision," the Ada County Republicans posted.

