1 dead, 2 hurt in crash between pickup and semi

The crash happened after the pickup driver ran a stop sign Wednesday night, pulling onto U.S. 93 in front of the semi.

BUHL, Idaho — One man was killed and two drivers were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck pulled out in front of a semi truck in Twin Falls County Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of 3700 N and U.S. 93, west of Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, a 43-year-old Twin Falls man was heading east on 3700 N in a GMC Sierra when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of the highway.

The GMC was hit by a northbound semi truck pulling a tank trailer. The impact of the collision then pushed the GMC pickup into a Ford F-450, whose driver was stopped in the turn lane waiting to pull onto 3700 N.

A 43-year-old man riding in the passenger seat of the GMC was killed in the crash. The GMC's driver was airlifted to a local hospital, while the semi driver, a 31-year-old man from Jerome, was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Everyone in all three vehicles was wearing a seatbelt, except the passenger killed, police say. Idaho State Police did not release the name of the man killed, or the condition of either driver.

The roadway was blocked for nine hours while crews worked. The crash remains under investigation.

