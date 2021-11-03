BPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes into him in Boise

According to police, the man, whose age and identity have yet to be released, appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene of the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into him near downtown Boise, police said on Wednesday night.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Boise Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash on Americana Boulevard off of Cooper Street in downtown Boise.

Boise police closed down Americana Boulevard for about three hours as detectives attempted to piece together the crash scene, officials said.

It is unclear what type of vehicle crashed into the man, what led up to the crash or how fast the car was going at the time of the collision.

As of about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was still hospitalized, according to police.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available by officials.

