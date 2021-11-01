Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-84

The 25-year-old's car was struck by an SUV headed east in the westbound lanes, according to police.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — One woman was killed in a series of crashes on Interstate 84 caused by a wrong-way driver.

The wrecks were reported just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon near New Plymouth in Payette County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 79-year-old woman from Council was headed east in a Ford Explorer when she crossed over the median into the westbound lanes. Two oncoming cars, driven by a 38-year-old from Spokane and a 35-year-old from Portland, swerved to miss the Ford and collided with each other.

The 79-year-old continued in the westbound lanes, hitting a Mitsubishi Mirage head-on. The driver of the Mirage, a 25-year-old woman from Parma, was killed in the collision.

The 79-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital. Her current status is unknown.

All four drivers were wearing their seatbelts, police say.

Police have not released the name of the woman killed or the wrong-way driver. I-84 was blocked for three hours while crews worked at the scene.

