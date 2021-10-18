Tow truck driver killed in Pocatello crash

Police say the man lost control and rolled the truck early Monday morning.

POCATELLO, Idaho — A tow truck driver died in a crash on Interstate 15 early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at 5:53 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate in Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the 2007 Freightliner tow truck went into the median, then overcorrected, swerving back onto the roadway. The 62-year-old lost control, and the tow truck rolled.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash. His name has not been released.

Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Coroner, and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office all assisted ISP with the crash.

