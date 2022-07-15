New 988 national mental health crisis, suicide prevention hotline launches Saturday

This three-digit number will make it easier for people under emotional distress to get help, according to Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline Director, Lee Flinn.

BOISE, Idaho — Access to mental health care just got easier.

Starting Saturday, people calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can dial 988 instead of the old 10-digit number. This three-digit number will make it easier for people under emotional distress to get help, according to Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline Director, Lee Flinn.

“There are other crisis lines depending on where you live," Flinn said. "So, it can often be really confusing knowing who a person can call."

With 988, the process is streamlined. When Idahoans call, they are connected with the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. Flinn said because of the simplified number, the center is expecting more calls in the coming weeks.

They center received about 50 calls per day last July. This year, they get about 70. There are eight crisis responders answering phones at any given time. Flinn said with the amount of calls increasing, more staff is needed.

Including both paid employees and volunteers, about 100 people work at the center.

“People come here and to work or to volunteer because it's meaningful to them and because, you know, oftentimes, they've been touched in their personal life,” Flinn said. “We want to support Idahoans that are in crisis. And we just want to let everybody know that we are always here, and we're always ready to listen.”

The national 10-digit hotline number still works – so does the local one. However, Flinn said the hope is for 988 to become just as well known as 911.

In addition to making help more accessible, Flinn said 988 will also help decrease the stigma around seeking help for one’s mental health.

“988 is going to make it so much easier for people to get the word out for communities to get the word out that this is a resource for every single Idahoan,” Flinn said. “No matter where they live in this state, they can call 988, and they can get connected to a crisis counselor.”

Flinn said it is important to remember that suicide hotlines are not only for people experiencing a mental health crisis. It is also for those concerned about loved ones.

