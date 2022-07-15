Boise council to consider land donation for park along Goddard Road

The 3-acre "linear park" along Settlers Canal would create a connection between Spaulding Ranch and Hyatt Hidden Lakes.

BOISE, Idaho — A 3-acre parcel of land along Goddard Road in Boise's West Bench neighborhood may become a "linear park."

Settlers Irrigation District is donating the property to the city. It's adjacent to Settlers Canal and across Goddard Road from Capital High School. The Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean will consider a donation acquisition of the parcel at the council's upcoming meet on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the linear park will create a connection between Spaulding Ranch, located near Goddard and North Cole roads, and Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve, which is situated along North Maple Grove Road between McMillan Road and Chinden Boulevard.

"We look forward to working with neighborhood partners to improve the property and create a green space the community can enjoy," Holloway said.

The project is supported by the West Bench Neighborhood Association. If the city council accepts the property donation, construction will be funded in part by the Energize Our Neighborhoods Neighborhood Investment Program.

McLean has said one of her goals as mayor is to ensure all Boise residents have access to a park within 10 minutes of their homes. The linear park along Goddard Road, she said, would make that a reality for more than 700 people in west Boise.

A timeline for development of the new park has not been established. Boise city officials promise more details as next steps are determined.

