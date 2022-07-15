Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport impacts over 1,900 acres, control expected Saturday night

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published Friday, July 15.
Multiple Treasure Valley agencies assisted in containing a fire south of the Boise Airport near the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range Friday at midnight.
In a post on Twitter, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho said it responded with four overhead units, five fire engines, a dozer, a water tender, air attack, four Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) and investigation.
BLM Idaho said the fire was mapped at 1,979 acres Saturday morning. Crews with the Boise Fire Department, Meridian Fire Department, Kuna Rural Fire District and Eagle Fire Department assisted BLM in stopping the active fire spread.
Crews secured the perimeter throughout the night after containing the fire Friday at midnight. BLM said crews will continue to mop up the hotspots Saturday, with control estimated for 8 p.m.
The Blacks Fire traveled towards the Orchard Combat Training Center amid response Friday evening. BLM Idaho said crews from the training center in Boise also assisted with fire reduction.
A dozer and brush truck were brought to the scene by Eagle Fire, as requested by BLM.
The cause of the fire Friday is currently unknown.
The National Weather Service in Boise said its GOES-17 satellite detected the fire southwest of Interstate 84 exit 64. NWS said resolution imagery shows the fire's rapid evolution:
