Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport impacts over 1,900 acres, control expected Saturday night

The Bureau of Land Management Idaho mapped the Blacks Fire at 1,979 acres Saturday morning. Estimated control of the fire is 8 p.m. Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published Friday, July 15.

Multiple Treasure Valley agencies assisted in containing a fire south of the Boise Airport near the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range Friday at midnight.

In a post on Twitter, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho said it responded with four overhead units, five fire engines, a dozer, a water tender, air attack, four Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) and investigation.

BLM Idaho said the fire was mapped at 1,979 acres Saturday morning. Crews with the Boise Fire Department, Meridian Fire Department, Kuna Rural Fire District and Eagle Fire Department assisted BLM in stopping the active fire spread.

Crews secured the perimeter throughout the night after containing the fire Friday at midnight. BLM said crews will continue to mop up the hotspots Saturday, with control estimated for 8 p.m.

The Blacks Fire traveled towards the Orchard Combat Training Center amid response Friday evening. BLM Idaho said crews from the training center in Boise also assisted with fire reduction.

A dozer and brush truck were brought to the scene by Eagle Fire, as requested by BLM.

The cause of the fire Friday is currently unknown.

The Blacks Fire is estimated to be contained at midnight tonight. The estimated control time is tomorrow evening at 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/qoSPAGWXiN — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 16, 2022

Other agencies helping with the Blacks Fire are Boise City Fire, Meriden Fire, Kuna Rural Fire Department, Orchard Training Range and Eagle Fire. Fire Is estimated at 1200 acres. Cause is under investigation. Crews are still working to stop active fire spread pic.twitter.com/by7oq3NysI — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 16, 2022

The National Weather Service in Boise said its GOES-17 satellite detected the fire southwest of Interstate 84 exit 64. NWS said resolution imagery shows the fire's rapid evolution:

The GOES-17 satellite has detected a fire just southwest of I-84 exit 64 (Blacks Creek Rd). This one-minute resolution imagery highlights a hotspot over the active fire and it's rapid evolution. #idwx pic.twitter.com/rAWbZbQETO — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 16, 2022

#BLMBODFire responding to Blacks Fire south of airport near Blacks Creek. BLM resources responding 4 overhead, 5 engines, dozer, water tender, air attack, 4 SEAT planes, and investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y04UhKX0bi — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 16, 2022

