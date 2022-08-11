USDA invests $3.5 million into rural Idaho health care facilities

Facilities in Homedale, Nez Perce, Emmett, Council and Fort Hall are receiving funds through the $3.5 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is receiving more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in five rural communities in the Gem State, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Thursday.

The USDA announced it was awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care in 37 states, Guam and Puerto Rico, focused on people living in "socially vulnerable communities."

"These Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are monumental for Idaho and the impacted communities who will now be able to build, renovate, and equip their health facilities as a result of this support," Soto said. "These grants are going to meaningfully improve the health and well-being of rural Idahoans that have long lacked access to high-quality and reliable healthcare services."

Idaho's investments are broken down below:

Terry Reilly Community Health Clinics Inc.

The health clinic is receiving $1 million to build a facility in Homedale. The new Terry Reilly Community clinic in Owyhee County will provide primary medical, dental, behavioral health care and pharmacy.

Nez Perce Tribe

In response to COVID-19, the Nez Perce Tribe is receiving $1 million to build a new facility for testing and vaccination. According to the USDA, beds and acute urgent medical care will be available at the new facility for both Tribal and non-tribal patients.

USDA said the pandemic created "severe overcrowding" at medical centers in the area with limited bed capacity.

In addition to the new testing and vaccination facility, the grant will be used for an assisted living facility next to the Nimiipuu Health Clinic.

Walter Knox Memorial Hospital

The hospital in Emmett is using a grant of more than $447,000 to recover revenue lost due to COVID-19. The USDA said the money is "critical" for staffing, equipment, supplies and overall health care in Gem County.

Adams County Health Center Inc.

The center was build in 1961 and has an outdated floorplan despite facility repairs and renovations over the last 20 years, according to the USDA's news release. The Council facility is the only health center in Adams County.

To build a new facility with examination rooms, an overflow room, behavioral health rooms and an expanded pharmacy space, the Adams County Health Center is receiving $1 million.

The new health center plans to have dedicated rooms for optometry and dental programs once completed.

Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center

The Fort Hall health center is creating monoclonal antibody therapy through a grant of more than $112,000. The Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center project plans to hire medical personnel, purchase medical testing supplies, a venous ultrasound machine, laptop and other supplies.

The project is focused on "high-risk patients" in the Shoshone-Bannock community.

USDA's $74 million investment into rural health care was created by Emergency Rural Health Care Grants through the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information on the USDA announcement, click here.

