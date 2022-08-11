Idaho ordered to pay more than $300,000 in transgender lawsuit

The federal government ruled in 2018 that preventing people from amending their birth certificate was a violation of the Equal Protection Clause in the constitution.

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered the State of Idaho to pay more than $300,000 in legal fees that stem from a lawsuit challenging a bill over birth certificate changes passed in 2020 by the Idaho Legislature.

The total amount, $321,224.50, will be paid using funds from a source yet to be decided on by the Board of Examiners.

The Board of Examiners is made up of several elected officials, including the governor, attorney general, state controller and the secretary of state.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Board of Examiners subcommittee met to approve the request for payment. Subcommittee member Brian Benjamin, who is part of the Controller's Office, stated the funds request was referred to the Legislature as a supplemental appropriation instead of paying it using the Constitutional Defense Fund.

The Legislature's Constitutional Defense Fund has paid more than $3 million in legal fees and court costs since it was first formed in 1995. Most of the payments have been made in the past decade.

The aforementioned lawsuit came following the Idaho Legislature's decision to pass House Bill 509 in 2020. The bill would have required birth certificates to record vital statistics and provide an outline for how someone would be able to amend their birth certificate, preventing transgender individuals from being able to change their sex on the documentation.

In 2018, the federal government ruled that preventing people from being able to amend their birth certificate was a violation of the Equal Protection Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

After Gov. Brad Little signed H.B. 509 into law, plaintiffs from another case against the state requested the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) allow transgender individuals to change the sex listed on their birth certificates.

On June 1, just two months after Gov. Little signed the bill, U.S. District Magistrate Judge Candy Dale prohibited IDHW from rejecting applications from people who wanted to change the sex on their birth certificates. The magistrate also ordered the department to reevaluate its process for reviewing and accepting applications, and make changes that are "meaningful and constitutionally sound", according to the order.

Idaho tried to argue that transgender individuals were still able to change their birth certificate by obtaining a court order, but the court did not approve that process.

"The plain language of the statute, as quoted, forecloses any avenue for a transgender individual to successfully challenge the sex listed on their Idaho birth certificate to reflect their gender identity," Dale wrote in the order.

The plaintiffs were able to request that the state pay their legal fees. Judge Dale approved the plaintiff's request in the form of $321.224.50.

On Aug. 16, the Board of Examiners will meet and address the motion on its agenda.

Deputy Attorney General Steven Olsen wrote to the State Controller's Office, and stated the board would authorize the payment of the award, plus any accrued interest at a rate of 2.14%.

"Any delays in payment of this amount will result in the State being responsible for the additional interest on this amount at that rate," Olsen wrote in the Aug. 4 letter.

Watch more Local News: