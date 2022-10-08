Ex-Caldwell cop pleads not guilty to new federal charges

Joseph Hoadley, a former high-ranking lieutenant, is being charged with tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents.

Former high-ranking Caldwell police officer Joseph Hoadley pleaded not guilty to all initial and new charges against him in a federal court on Thursday.

Hoadley will be released again on unsupervised release on his own recognizance. The U.S District Attorney's Office did not ask for any additional conditions regarding his release prior to trial, which will take place Sept. 19.

Hoadley was indicted on four federal charges, all felonies, according to court records. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 70 years in prison.

This is the second superseding indictment in this case by a federal grand jury --- the first superseding indictment charged Hoadley with deprivation of rights under color of law and destruction, alteration or falsification of records.

It accuses Hoadley of hitting a man and then writing a false report on the alleged incident.

The second superseding indictment lists all four charges. The third count accuses Hoadley of "attempting to hinder, delay and dissuade" someone listed as "C.H" from reporting Hoadley's alleged first offense, deprivation of rights under color of law, to a law enforcement officer in June of 2021.

This all comes amid an ongoing FBI investigation into former and current officer of the Caldwell PD.

The fourth charge states that in April of 2022 Hoadley allegedly "did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, and other object, and attempted to do so with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding."

That proceeding has to do with his first two charges pending before U.S District Court and grand jury.

Hoadley started with CPD in 2001. He worked as a patrol officer until 2004 when he was assigned to the new Street Crimes Unit as an investigator focusing on gang and street-level drug enforcement. He transferred back to patrol in 2012 and was promoted to Lieutenant as head of investigations in 2016. Hoadley was fired in May of 2022.

Hoadley faces up to 70 years in prison in total and will face a jury trial on Sept. 19.

