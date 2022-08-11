Vegas Golden Knights visiting Boise Aug. 16 for on-ice hockey clinic

Chance, the Golden Knights mascot, Darren Millard of the Knights' broadcast team and members of the team will be at Idaho IceWorld at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

BOISE, Idaho — The Vegas Golden Knights will be in the City of Trees earlier than expected. As part of the franchise's Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, select members of the squad are scheduled to visit Boise Aug. 16 for a youth hockey clinic and meet-and-greet.

Boise was one of four cities within the Knights' television distribution territory selected for the Road Trip, along with South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Missoula, Mont.; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Chance, the Golden Knights mascot, Darren Millard of the Knights' broadcast team and members of the team will be at Idaho IceWorld at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip last happened in 2019.

Next week's event includes a two-hour, on-ice session for pre-registered youth hockey players at Idaho IceWorld. The Golden Knights invite all hockey fans to attend the Boise visit for off-ice activities and to watch the youth clinic.

"The VGK Road Trip remains a significant priority of our organization's offseason as we prepare for our sixth year on the ice," Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. "We couldn't be more thrilled for the anticipated return of this quest, with the goal of growing the sport and our incredible fan base throughout our AT&T SportsNet TV territory."

The on-ice clinic is limited to Hockey Learn to Play participants, according to Idaho IceWorld.

The last time the NHL touched down in Idaho was back in 2018, when the Steelheads hosted the Dallas Stars for a three-day training camp and a team scrimmage.

The Vegas Golden Knights road trip returns to Idaho IceWorld Tuesday, August 16th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.! While participation in the on-ice clinic is limited to our Hockey Learn to Play participants only, all hockey fans are invited to this free event. Posted by Idaho IceWorld on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Roughly one hour after tickets went on sale to the public for the Oct. 8 NHL Preseason matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, the Idaho Steelheads posted a tweet saying, "we are SOLD. OUT."

The exhibition match will be the first time the NHL has played a preseason game in Boise since 1997, when the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks faced off prior to the Steelheads' inaugural season.

Vegas finished the 2022 season in third in the Pacific Division with a record of 43-31-8. The Golden Knights captured national headlines after making the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural 2017-2018 season.

“We know there are plenty of VGK fans in Boise and we are excited to give them a chance to see the Golden Knights in person. It will be a great event for them at an important stage of the preseason as we prepare for 2022-23,” Golden Knights General Manager, Kelly McCrimmon said.

For more information on the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, click here.

Watch more Sports: