List of events canceled or postponed in Idaho due to the coronavirus

Organizations in the Treasure Valley and beyond are calling off events as a precaution, due to the spread of COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — As the new coronavirus, COVID-19, continues its worldwide spread, event organizers throughout the U.S. are canceling or postponing big events in an effort to help curb the person-to-person transmission of the virus.

The unprecedented list of major cancelations includes the NCAA "March Madness" Tournament, major music festivals like Coachella, destinations such as Disneyland, as well as various sports leagues, conferences, and other popular events.

While Idaho does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus, many local event organizers are reconsidering regular plans, and either canceling or postponing events in which many people are brought together in one place.

The list below will be updated as new cancelations or postponements are announced.

Athletic events

Boise State athletics - Boise State Univesity has canceled all athletic events for the time being, including all home and road competitions. Many sporting events were already canceled by conferences, including the Mountain West Conference, which has canceled all spring sporting events until further notice. The women's basketball team had been scheduled to compete in the NCAA Tournament, but that has also been canceled.

Big Sky Tournament - Midway through the Big Sky basketball championship in Boise, the conference announced it was canceling the remainder of the tournament. The cancelation affected games at CenturyLink Arena for Idaho State University's men's team and the University of Idaho women's basketball team.

Idaho Steelheads games - The ECHL has suspended play of 2019-20 season until further notice.

Public festivals, events and venues

Treefort Music Festival - The Treefort Music Fest, a popular event that brings thousands of people to Boise each year, has been postponed until the fall. Originally planned for March 25-29, it is now rescheduled for Sept. 23-27.

Sun Valley Film Festival - The annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18-22, has been canceled. Organizers said they are looking forward to continuing the festival next year.

Expo Idaho - The Board of Ada County Commissioners has canceled or postponed all events at EXPO Idaho through April 30. The cancellations begin immediately. Visit the Expo Idaho website for updated information on canceled or postponed events.

Idaho Center - The Ford Idaho Center said, as of Thursday, March 12, that the venue will remain open for the time being, however, several individual events have been canceled or postponed by organizers of those events. This includes Roadshow 2020, planned for March 13, the Idaho Catholic Youth Conference, planned for March 13-15. The Tool concert will still go on as planned on March 14. Anyone planning to attend an event at the Idaho Center is urged to check the event website for cancelations or postponements.

Morrison Center - As of Thursday, March 12, the Morrison Center plans to "stay the course with our programming schedule." However, individual events may be canceled by the artists or event organizers, so attendees should keep a close eye on the Morrison Center website for updates.

Barber Park (Boise) - Ada County Parks & Waterways will no longer take new bookings for the Barber Park Education and Event Center through May 31.

City Club of Boise - The City Club of Boise has canceled all events through the first part of April, including forums planned for March 17 and April 1, as well as the Marilyn Shuler Forum on Human Rights on April 2. Anyone registered for an event can contact City Club for refunds.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus