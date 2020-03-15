Gov. Little leaves decision to close schools over coronavirus concerns up to individual districts

The governor made the announcement on Sunday as Idaho had five confirmed cases of coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little announced on Sunday afternoon that no schools in the Treasure Valley and across Idaho will be forced to closed as part of precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The decision was made during a conference call on Sunday afternoon between Idaho Gov. Brad Little and several Southern Idaho superintendents and other education officials, according to the athletic director of Ririe Middle and High School, Matt Harris.

The call involved leaders in with West Ada, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, and other Treasure Valley schools, according to a memo on the Boise School District website from district superintendent Coby Dennis.

On Sunday morning, The Idaho Education Association (IEA), an advocacy group for educators in Idaho, called on the Idaho Department of Education to close all schools in Idaho to address the novel coronavirus situation.

A spokesperson for Gov. Little told KTVB that individual school districts can coordinate with their local health agencies to make a plan. Any school closures will be made by individual school districts.

The West Ada School District announced that they will be holding normal classes on Monday and are being urged to continuing having school this week.

Superintendent of West Ada School District Dr. Mary Ann Rannells said:

Over this weekend, we have agonized over the decision whether to close schools prior to spring break. Our entire COVID-19 task force met Saturday and Sunday. We spoke with various government agencies at every level of government all the way to the Governor’s office. We read your emails. We heard from staff. We watched what was being posted on social media.

This was an extremely hard decision, but agencies at every level of government urged us to continue school next week. We are continuing school tomorrow.

Many aspects of your lives are now being affected by the arrival of COVID-19 in Idaho. All of us will be thinking about how best to get through the spread of infection during the next few months. At the heart of our decision-making process was thinking about what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole. The decision meant thinking about all of the students we serve, from those who depend on the various services schools offer to students who profit from their academic success.

The following are the guidelines for tomorrow, Monday, March 16th. Events are changing rapidly, and we will be meeting again tomorrow to review what steps we will need to take next.

