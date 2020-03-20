Boise State University asking students to move out of dorms

The campus will soon look like a ghost town. Students have been told to vacate the dorms rooms by March 26.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's campus may soon look like a ghost town as the university takes steps to limit exposure to the coronavirus.



Late Thursday afternoon, students and staff were told operations are now limited to critical service only.



On top of that, students are asked to leave their dorm rooms by noon, next Thursday, March 26.



Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for a variety of circumstances:

Facing homelessness

Subject to visa restrictions

Facing unsafe living situations

Facing health concerns that may put them at risk

Working in the healthcare field in a position providing direct patient care

In order to stay on campus students have to fill out the exception form by midnight on Sunday.

Student accounts will be prorated and credited based on the move-out date.

Dining on campus has been scaled back to to-go meals in single use disposable containers.

Several other closures are in place:

- Postponing, cancelling or moving online all campus events through the beginning of May — including the university's signature recruiting event, Bronco Day, which will be reimagined as a virtual experience for potential students and their families from around Idaho and the country.



- Closing all facilities to the general public, including the Student Union Building and the Albertsons Library, and requiring ID cards for access across campus.



- Reducing on-campus operations - but working to maintain the university's vital research operations when possible.



- Temporarily freezing hiring and job-posting across campus, with some exceptions to be determined by the provost and vice presidents.



For now, no changes have been made for spring commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus